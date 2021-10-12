CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected. The Wind Advisory has expired. * WHERE...Upper San Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...from 1 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

