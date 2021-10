Chris Pearson, known for being among the first contestants on the MTV show “Ex on the Beach,” died this weekend following a stabbing incident. He was 25. Pearson reportedly got into an altercation on Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. while north of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley area, TMZ reported. The other individual involved in the squabble stabbed Pearson, who was subsequently taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Multiple friends and law enforcement officials told TMZ he passed away around 3:30 a.m.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO