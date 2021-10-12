‘I’ve got to take care of my brain’ - Dominick Reyes won’t return to action until early 2022

I like to be optimistic about fight cards. After all, I’d take the worst fight card in history over the best episode of Real Housewives each and every single time. But this turned out to be a bad card. Much of that can be attributed to the main event between Norma Dumont and Aspen Ladd coming up stale, as the main event carries more weight than any other fight on the card. It’s the same deal in every sport. The headline will read that Tom Brady had a terrible night as opposed to Alex Cappa having the greatest game of his career. I know it isn’t an exact comparison, but you should get the picture. So while I acknowledge there were several notable performances on the card — and I will touch on them – the final note of the evening left things in such a foul mood that it’s hard to walk away from the event optimistic.

