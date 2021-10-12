CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’ve got to take care of my brain’ - Dominick Reyes won’t return to action until early 2022

By Milan Ordoñez
Bloody Elbow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom being a top prospect in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, Dominick Reyes has now found himself in a skid. With a 12-0 record and a highlight reel win over former champion Chris Weidman in 2019, “The Devastator” had since suffered three straight losses. Reyes’ most recent defeat came at...

