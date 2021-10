A day before the start of the closed beta test of Ghost Recon: Frontline Ubisoft decided to delay it. The reason provided was the desire to refine the production. Last week Ubisoft announced Frontline, the next installment in the Ghost Recon series. Along with this event, the registration for the game's closed beta started, which was to take place on PC from October 14 to October 21. Now, a day before the start of the tests, the devs decided to delay the beta. The reason provided was the desire to refine the title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO