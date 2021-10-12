CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

6 Haircuts Everyone in London Wants Right Now

By Jenny Jin
 8 days ago

For our mates across the pond, there’s an overarching desire for ease that’s influencing the range of haircuts being requested in salons these days. Whether it’s an intentionally longer fringe that won’t require frequent trims or a shaggy cut that’s meant to be worn with your natural texture, these low-maintenance styles are plenty chic without being fussy. Below, peep the six haircuts that are reigning supreme in London right now.

