CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Colin in Black and White’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s Netflix Series Tackles Colin Kaepernick’s Early Life

By Tyler Hersko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kACNm_0cOpB0Bw00

Ava DuVernay ’s latest Netflix project will examine the life and career of civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick via “Colin in Black & White,” which is slated to premiere October 29 on Netflix. Netflix unveiled the trailer for the six-episode limited series on Tuesday, October 11. Watch the first full trailer below.

Per Netflix, the limited series “chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. ‘Colin in Black & White’ stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said in a statement last year . “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports, and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

DuVernay co-created the series with Kaepernick. She directed the first episode and all of the present-day Kaepernick scenes. Sheldon Candis directed Episode 2, Robert Townsend directed Episodes 3 and 4, Angel Kristi Williams directed Episode 5, and Kenny Leon helmed Episode 6. The limited series is executive produced by DuVernay, Kaepernick, and Michael Starrbury.

Previously, DuVernay and Netflix have released the limited series “When They See Us” and the feature documentary “13th. Her past directorial efforts outside of the streamer include “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018), “Selma” (2014), and “Middle of Nowhere” (2012), among others. DuVernay previously created OWN’s “Cherish the Day” drama series as well as the long-running “Queen Sugar.”

Kaepernick is a former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through peaceful protests. Since the 2016 season, Kaepernick hasn’t been offered a position in the NFL, despite two appearances in NFC Championship games, one Super Bowl, and the sixth-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement last year. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Check out the trailer for “Colin in Black & White” below:

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Peacemaker’ Trailer: John Cena’s Superpowered HBO Max Series Gets Supersized New Look

James Gunn has become one of the biggest names in superhero filmmaking thanks to “The Suicide Squad” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. Now, the director is turning his eyes to streaming television via “Peacemaker,” HBO Max’s upcoming John Cena-led TV series. HBO Max unveiled the trailer for “Peacemaker” during DC FanDome on October 16. Cena first portrayed the character, a nationalist killer who loves peace so much that he “doesn’t care how many men, women, and children he has to kill to get it,” in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” which premiered in August. In the film, Peacemaker, real name...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

James Gunn and Charlie Kaufman Almost Made a Cannibalistic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Movie

“The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn’s Twitter account remains an endless fount of behind-the-scenes gossip, Hollywood rants, and more. His latest mic drop was the reveal this week that he almost made a cannibalistic movie version of the 1960’s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island” with none other than Charlie Kaufman. The thread began as a response to a “pitch a movie in two pictures, no caption” challenge that Gunn accepted, sharing a picture of the “Gilligan’s Island” crew alongside a depiction of cannibalism. (Via Collider.) “A true story: In the late 90’s screenwriting GOAT Charlie Kaufman pitched a movie...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer: Larry David Returns as a ‘Singular Man’ on HBO

The world has changed but Larry David hasn’t. That’s the best possible news for the legion fanbase of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the comedian’s long-running half-hour series. HBO dropped the trailer for its upcoming Season 11 on Wednesday, October 13, featuring guest stars Patton Oswalt, Vince Vaughn, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and more. The series originally debuted in 2001 and has run for more than 100 episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”),...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Kenny Leon
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
TheWrap

Ava DuVernay’s Array Hires Netflix’s Anne-Marie McGintee to Lead Scripted Programming

Array, the independent distributor and production company founded by Ava DuVernay, has added six executives to its ranks, president Tilane Jones announced Thursday. Netflix original series exec Anne-Marie McGintee will join as vice president of scripted programming, and Blumhouse’s MJ Caballero will serve as her counterpart in physical production. Both will report to Paul Garnes, president of Array Filmworks.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Netflix Series#American Football
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Adds Six Executives

As Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company has added six executives to its ranks: Anne-Marie McGintee, MJ Caballero, Jasmine Mazyck, Eric Fisher, Dià Brown and Meredith Shea. ARRAY president Tilane Jones announced the new hires, saying, “ARRAY continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds. Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives who share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.” McGintee joins ARRAY as vice president of scripted programming from Netflix, alongside former Blumhouse exec Caballero, who takes on the role...
BUSINESS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Colin in Black and White’ Official Trailer and New Limited Series Poster

The official trailer for Netflix’s Colin in Black and White limited series opens with Colin Kaepernick declaring he’s always wanted to be a quarterback. “But what you start out as is not necessarily what you become,” says the activist and former NFL QB. Kaepernick and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay met...
NFL
The Oregonian

Ava DuVernay’s docuseries ‘Home Sweet Home’ premieres this week: How to watch, time, channel, trailer

“Home Sweet Home” premieres on NBC on Friday, Oct. 15, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The docuseries, directed by Ava DuVernay, follows “real families who experience a different way of life when they trade homes.” The heartwarming series will take viewers into the diverse households and document people stepping out of their comfort zone to see how others live. The premise of the series is to “challenge racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions.” At the end of each hourlong episode, the families will meet and discuss what they learned from one another’s living situation.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick on the Impact of His Netflix Biopic Series, Acting and Whether He’d Return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick discussed his upcoming Netflix scripted series and its appeal to different audiences, and if he still wants to play for an NFL team in an interview with Ebony released Wednesday.  As the cover star of the magazine’s November issue, Kaepernick spoke with The View’s Sunny Hostin as well as Aicha Sacko and Elsabet Franklin, two Lower Eastside Girls Club members who also graduated from Kaepernick’s nonprofit called Know Your Rights Camp. The organization works to support Black and Brown communities through youth-empowerment camps. The KYRC is one of the many projects he is working on, including his biopic series.  Speaking about...
NFL
GamesRadar+

First look at Ava DuVernay's DMZ series revealed at DC FanDome

The first look at DMZ, a new HBO Max series from Ava DuVernay, has been unveiled at DC FanDome. Based on the DC comic book series of the same name, the four-part series takes place in the near future during the Second American Civil War, where Manhattan is a demilitarized zone (AKA a DMZ). Rosario Dawson stars as Alma, a medic who's trying to find her lost son, and Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, and Jade Wu also star.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Here's Your First Look at CW's 'Naomi,' Ava DuVernay's Black Female Superhero Series

Meet the newest DC superhero, Naomi. Premiering on The CW next year, the upcoming drama from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship charts the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager, Naomi McDuffle (played by Kaci Walfall), as she pursues her hidden destiny. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.
TV SERIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits “I Screwed Up Internal Communication” Amid Dave Chappelle Controversy, Says “Storytelling Has Impact On Real World”

Today was a big day for Netflix, which reported strong quarterly earnings and “mind-boggling” 142 million households that have sampled runaway hit Squid Game. But the celebration was subdued in the streamer’s upper echelons as the company is still reeling from the internal — and external — backlash against transphobic statements in Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer. While Chappelle had included anti-trans jokes in his act before, including in the 2019 Netflix special Sticks and Stones, The Closer, which was delivered to the streamer a week before its release, struck a chord. The situation was exacerbated by two internal emails...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy