‘Oppenheimer’: 11 Details to Know About Christopher Nolan’s Atom Bomb Movie

By Zack Sharf, @zsharf
Indiewire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Nolan is set to return to movie theaters in 2023 with the release of “Oppenheimer,” based on the life of theoretical physicist and “the father of the Atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan has never made a biographical drama before, but don’t expect the Oscar-nominated director to take the traditional biopic route. As with all of Nolan’s films, expect the unexpected when it comes to “Oppenheimer.” An abundance of details about the project is scarce at the moment, but reports suggest Nolan will be scaling things back significantly after the $200 million-plus spectacle of “Tenet.” What does a $100 million Nolan biopic look like? We’re going to find out.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
