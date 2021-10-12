CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This was the day that Cardi B prepared chiles en nogada for Angélica María

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not surprising that many famous Mexicans know each other and even make quite close friends because they are part of the same industry, but something that has attracted attention is when an international celebrity meets a famous national, such was the case from Cardi B when she became friends with Angélica María declaring herself a fan of her In a television program, a rather unexpected meeting and a feeling in social networks is tired because not only did they meet in person but also because you liked Mexican food.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angélica María
Person
Cardi B
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexicans#Hispanic#Salvadoran#Dominican#Peruvian#Tiktok
hot969boston.com

Cardi B’s 29th Birthday Bash

Cardi's first solo release after 'Invasion of Privacy' found her spilling about her love of money. Producer White Did It (who was behind the Bronx MC's "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It") spoke about creating the record to Genius, "I love just intense-sounding sounds, so this piano is what I started with. This is suspense. Like, I'm coming. It feels like some shark in the water. That piano just… it sets the tone for the mood." Cardi performed "Money" at the 2018 Grammys when she won "Best Rap Album." "Money" also took home the "Best Hip Hop Video" at the VMAs in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Princess' net worth?

Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk. The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Kim Kardashian serene with her children after the divorce from Kanye West and the other gossip of the weekend

The children of the West house grow up fast. To prove it to us is Kim Kardashian who, on her very popular Instagram profile, has chosen to share several photos of herself in the company of her four children – the girls North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and the boys Saint, 5 and Psalm, 22 months – which she shares with her now ex-husband Kanye West. “Tomorrow I will love you even more than today” writes Kardashian on Instagram, who chose to celebrate National Siblings Day by sharing an old shot with his sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy