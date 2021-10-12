'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson, wife Vanessa experience pregnancy loss

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

Johnson said in an Instagram post Monday that Guerra had a miscarriage while pregnant with their first child.

Johnson shared a sonogram and pregnancy test result that showed that he and Guerra learned they were expecting in September. Guerra was expected to give birth in April 2022.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share. We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future," Johnson wrote.

"We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them," he said. "Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart."

Johnson's mom, Debbie Johnson, was among those to voice support for the couple in the comments.

"My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through," Debbie Johnson wrote. "It is so very sad that things like this happen. One minute you are on top of the world with joy. Then the next you can't believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa."

Johnson and Guerra got engaged in the 90 Day: The Single Life season finale. Johnson announced during the Single Life tell-all that he and Guerra secretly married.

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," Johnson confirmed on Instagram in May. "I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after."

Johnson came to fame in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. The season followed his romance with Larissa Dos Santos Lima.