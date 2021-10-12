CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'90 Day Fiance' star Colt Johnson, wife Vanessa experience pregnancy loss

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330ORd_0cOpAsMm00

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

Johnson said in an Instagram post Monday that Guerra had a miscarriage while pregnant with their first child.

Johnson shared a sonogram and pregnancy test result that showed that he and Guerra learned they were expecting in September. Guerra was expected to give birth in April 2022.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we'd like to share. We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future," Johnson wrote.

"We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them," he said. "Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us. It breaks my heart."

Johnson's mom, Debbie Johnson, was among those to voice support for the couple in the comments.

"My heart not only breaks but also aches for what Vanessa and Colt are going through," Debbie Johnson wrote. "It is so very sad that things like this happen. One minute you are on top of the world with joy. Then the next you can't believe how much it hurts. My love goes to my family. I love you both Colt & Vanessa."

Johnson and Guerra got engaged in the 90 Day: The Single Life season finale. Johnson announced during the Single Life tell-all that he and Guerra secretly married.

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," Johnson confirmed on Instagram in May. "I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after."

Johnson came to fame in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. The season followed his romance with Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Jorge Nava & Girlfriend Rhoda Expecting Baby No. 2 — See Photo

Jorge Nava took to Instagram to share a pic of him and his pregnant girlfriend Rhoda getting cozy while seemingly announcing their happy news and calling it a ‘dream.’. Jorge Nava could be getting ready to become a father-of-two! The 90 Day Fiance star shared an adorable pic of him and his girlfriend Rhoda happily posing together as he held her baby bump while seemingly announcing they’re expecting their second child. They were both smiling and he was looking down at the brunette beauty as she lovingly looked back up at him in the snapshot. Check out the pic HERE!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – fans shocked by Corey and Evelin’s secret marriage

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have said they feel “duped” by news that Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas from the show are already married.A key storyline on the show’s new season is the upcoming marriage of the pair. After years of setbacks, the couple finally told Evelin’s family and set a date for the upcoming ceremony in the first two episodes of the show.However, fans have now learned the pair were married in 2019 after the couple finally disclosed the revelation to viewers. In episode four of the new season, Evelin’s sisters Lipsy and Lesly claimed...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Guerra
Person
Debbie Johnson
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: The Single Life Season 2 SHOCKING Cast!

90 Day Fiance has spawned a bevy of successful spin-offs. One of them was the dating series 90 Day: The Single Life, initially exclusive to discovery+. Former cast members who were unlucky in love gave it another shot. It starred Colt Johnson, Big Ed Brown, Molly Hopkins, Danielle Mullins, Brittany Banks, and Fernanda Flores. By the end of Season 1, Colt had gotten married while Molly found love with a cop named Kelly. Now, the series is returning for a second season and the cast is quite the mix, according to Us Weekly.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

MAFS’ Jamie Otis Hints at ‘Big Changes Happening Soon’ Amid Marriage Troubles

Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis is teasing big news — while also simultaneously shutting down rumors that she’s pregnant with baby no. 3. The 35-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 29, to make an announcement — sort of. “We have so many BIG CHANGES happening soon,” she wrote alongside photos of her and husband Doug Hehner hiking with their two children, Henley Grace, 4, and Hendrix Douglas, 16 months, adding that she “still can’t share our super exciting/scary/amazing/could be considered CRAZY(??)🤷🏼‍♀️ BIG NEWS🎉 publicly.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Pregnancy Test#Instagram A#Savagecoltj#Advertisement View#Colt Vanessa
thatgrapejuice.net

Rotimi & Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for singer Rotimi and fiancée Vanessa Mdee. For, the couple have welcomed their first child together. Moments ago, the Nigerian-American star took to social media to announce the birth of the pair’s baby boy. Sharing a snap of his hand in an embrace with the youngster’s,...
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

'Power' actor Rotimi celebrates birth of first child

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Power actor Rotimi is a new dad. The 32-year-old actor welcomed his first child, son Seven Adeoluwa, with his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee. Rotimi shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby boy holding onto his finger. "Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho," he captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How Jill Duggar Is ‘Regrouping’ After Her and Derick Dillard’s Pregnancy Loss

The road to healing. Jill Duggar is reflecting on her “crazy season” of life one week after sharing that she experienced a pregnancy loss. “I just wanted to hop on here really quickly. It’s been a little bit since I’ve shown my face on here,” the Counting On alum, 30, said on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 18. “We’ve just been taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms, but I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us, bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Star Kayla Jones Brings Makel's New Relationship to Therapy in Exclusive Clip

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star Kayla Jones is taking the recent tension over ex-boyfriend Makel's new relationship to a professional. Concerned with their recent arguments over Makel's new girlfriend coming around 2-year-old daughter Mecca, Kayla heads to her first therapy session in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode.
RELATIONSHIPS
flickprime.com

Colt Johnson & Vanessa Guerra Had a Miscarriage

Newly married “90 Day Fiancé” stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra have introduced they’ve suffered a miscarriage. “Vanessa and I’ve skilled a loss we would prefer to share,” Johnson wrote within the Instagram caption of a collection of images documenting the being pregnant. “We not too long ago found she was pregnant. This took place unexpectedly and actually modified our perspective on life and our future. We began to consider a future with our baby,” he continued. “We each turned actually pleased with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them. Unfortunately, the one information I can provide on them is that they’ll not be becoming a member of us. It breaks my coronary heart.”
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy Forsyth Pregnant? Former ‘Counting On’ Star Drops Hints

Rumors about Joy Forsyth being pregnant again are flying. The former Counting On star is fueling the rumors with a recent social media post, too. For those who don’t know, Joy and her husband Austin currently have a three-year-old son Gideon and a one-year-old daughter Evelyn, who they call Evy. In between Gideon and Evy, Joy and Austin had a stillborn daughter at 23 weeks gestation and named her Annabell Elise.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy