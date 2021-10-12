CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite’s Impostors mode inspired by Among Us, Epic Games acknowledges

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games said Tuesday that its Fortnite Impostors mode — which is essentially a stylized Among Us remake — is, unsurprisingly, inspired by developer Innersloth’s social deception game. Both Innersloth and Epic Games appear to be teasing a crossover event, too. The message is just a quick reference to Among...

