It’d be impossible to sum up the last three years of Jordan Spieth’s career in only a single shot. No moment or microcosm is capable of cutting to the core of the rollercoaster Spieth has endured since his last major victory at the Open Championship in 2017. Even Spieth’s 2021 “return” has been exceedingly Spiethian, riddled with fits and starts — a markedly jagged line back toward the player who once was. As such, Spieth himself has struggled to put his resurgence in the proper context, often declining to comment about where he views his own return.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO