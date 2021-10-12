In Great British Baking Show History, This Scandal Caused The Most Backlash

When it comes to cooking competition shows, there are quite a few popular programs out there. However, for loyal "Great British Bake Off" fans, nothing comes close to the British baking show. Some think it's because of former GBBO hosts Sue and Mel's ability to keep things light in the tent, while others give credit to the judges for handing out constructive feedback (via CinemaBlend). Overall, GBBO is considered to be one of the very few shows that is kind to its contestant and where the bakers go out of their way to help each other.