Katie Couric could not discuss death with her first husband after his stage IV cancer diagnosis, revealing it scared her even to bring up the topic. The former Today host lost her husband Jay Monahan to colon cancer when he was just 42 and admits her fears and inability to accept the reality of the situation made it difficult to have specific conversations at that time, particularly about the possibility that he would not beat the disease.

