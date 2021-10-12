PHOTOS: CITY unveils new downtown stadium parking garage, retail, event space

Photo credit (Provided by St. Louis CITY SC)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - St. Louis CITY SC has released plans for a multi-use parking garage that will be located across the street from the new downtown stadium. It will feature pop-up retail and event space.

The four-level, 220,000-square foot parking garage will have 450 parking spots, 30 electric vehicle charging stations, 50 bike parking spaces and an 11’ by 45’ event balcony. It will have a view into the stadium's events, located off the northeast corner of the stadium, in the 1900 block of Olive Street.

“Just as the Stadium District is not just for soccer, the new garage is not just for cars,” said Julie Snow, Founding Principal at Snow Kreilich Architects, who partnered with St. Louis HOK to design a number of the new soccer stadium’s key elements and also led the new parking facility’s design team. “While it provides easy, quick parking and exiting, it also is designed for cyclists using the planned bike routes next to the site, and for pedestrians passing by. We are especially excited about the multiple largescale folding doors that can be opened to create a canopy shading for flexible pop-up events and retail.”

Photo credit (Provided by St. Louis CITY SC)

The team hopes the garage, like the stadium, will draw people into the Downtown West neighborhood year round.

As for the stadium that's set to be ready when the new MLS team begins play in 2023, they finished the steel construction and pre-cast phases of the stadium with work progressing on the exterior enclosure and interior mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and finishes. Early next year, the team is looking forward to celebrating the first seats being anchored within the stadium.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved