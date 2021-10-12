CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Legends: Arceus is a new Pokémon adventure that you won’t want to miss. The title is being lauded as a “new approach for the Pokémon video game series” and will feature new gameplay, Pokémon, and lore never seen in any other Nintendo game. The game is set to have a Breath of the Wild art style and a world with more exploration than any previous entry in the main Pokémon series (although it’s not entirely open world), and it almost looks like a Pokémon version of Monster Hunter from the most recent trailers.

