EVE Online players help in the development of a vaccine against Covid-19, contributing the equivalent of 330 years of research

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord. The gaming communities On-line, sometimes they can achieve wonderful things not only in the environment of their games, but also outside of them such as collections for charity, support for certain causes that mobilize the interest of users and from time to time work for the benefit of humanity as the community of EVE-Online.

#Scientific Research#Eve Online#Covid 19 Vaccine#Project Discovery#Tarreo Com
