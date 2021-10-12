LEGO Universe emulator Darkflame Universe is going dark – but not before distributing its source code

Darkflame Universe, the player-run emulator of the long-shuttered MMO LEGO Universe, has been rather quiet for a while now. Readers will recall that the emulation project has been in closed alpha since 2017, though it was planning to move into its beta phase and even put out a large update to the game that looked to pave the way to beta. The devs behind the server had also announced in October of last year that they were in talks with LEGO Group to discuss ways for the project to exist.