Celebrities

Kamala Harris Using Child Actors in NASA Video Sparks Widespread Derision

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Conservative voices have mocked the video of the Vice President talking to seemingly ordinary children to mark World Space Week.

Pam M
8d ago

She is the most fake human I have ever witnessed. on top of it, she talked down to these kiddos as if they were 4 or 5 years of age.

Alex Tirado
8d ago

She is pathetic! The deep state is running this presidency for sure. All those unelected officials in the background that don't have to answer to us voters is running this show smfh 😞.

Democrat trash
8d ago

this administration is all smoke and mirrors ...

Related
Houston Chronicle

Biden allies reportedly confused by Kamala Harris' secretive California trip

It seems we have yet another instance of unnamed Biden White House advisors or "allies" complaining about Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris made an overnight trip to Palm Springs with no public appearances. She arrived Friday evening and departed Saturday morning with the White House providing no stated purpose of the trip.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kyma.com

VP Kamala Harris heads to rapidly draining Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Making the cross-country trip Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to collect supporting evidence for congress to fund President Joe Biden's sweeping economic agenda. Water shortages are no secret in the drought-stricken West. Currently, America's largest reservoir Lake Mead is one of many whose...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams attempts to politicise Colin Powell’s death and vaccination status

Vice President Kamala Harris has said attempts to link former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s death to the alleged inefficacies of Covid-19 vaccines are inappropriate because the retired four-star general was immunocompromised from other medical conditions.While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force Two on Monday en route to an event in Nevada, Ms Harris was asked whether she had “a message” for Americans whose scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines may be fuelled by the fact that Mr Powell had been fully vaccinated but nonetheless died from Covid-19 complications.Ms Harris replied that what happened to Mr Powell, whose immune system had...
U.S. POLITICS
nickiswift.com

Douglas Emhoff's Birthday Tribute To Kamala Harris Sparks Strong Reactions

There's something about witnessing a couple in love, especially when the two people have been through thick and thin together — like Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The couple have been married since 2014, after meeting on a blind date, according to Insider. Harris even admitted on "CBS Sunday Morning" in January that she Googled Emhoff before their first date. Emhoff was surprised about the admission, but laughed it off as they both gushed about each other on camera.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

VP Kamala Harris Featured In Upcoming NASA Kids Special

Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to get more kids interested in space exploration. The VP is featured in a YouTube Original kid’s special this week called “Get Curious with Vice President Harris.”. She will be joined by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough as they visit the Naval Observatory in Washington,...
U.S. POLITICS
coalregioncanary.com

The Kamala Harris Space Video You Have to Watch and Then Try to Forget

On Saturday, the man who played Capt. Kirk on Star Trek, William Shatner, actually went into space in real life. We can’t confirm that Shatner encountered another famous space cadet during his brief aerial trip, our Vice President Kamala Harris. And while we can’t confirm they met, we can definitely...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN interviews grieving daughter who says Tucker Carlson ‘played a role’ in dad’s vaccine hesitancy before Covid death

The daughter of a man who died with Covid-19 was interviewed by CNN after she said her dad was waiting for FDA approval before getting the vaccine due to "misinformation" from Tucker Carlson.Katie Lane told CNN’s New Day that her father, Patrick Lane, was not an “anti-vaxxer” but he consumed media across the political spectrum and “misinformation” from one side, in particular, made him hesitant.“So he was going to wait for FDA approval, but by the time that Pfizer had been approved, it was already too late,” Ms Lane said.Ms Lane said there were “multiple reasons” why her father...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Alyssa Milano Arrested Outside of White House

Alyssa Milano was arrested outside of the White House and told her followers about it. The star Tweeted that she had been protesting in favor of the Senate protecting voting rights. A lot of people have been discussing this very issue as various measures across the country try to roll back policies set in place to make voting more accessible due to the pandemic. (With some legislation going even further than that in taking away polling places outright and shifting voting locations in urban areas.) Milano has never been shy about speaking up about social issues that are close to her heart. The comic book writer has discussed running for office before and appears on panels to discuss various political topics. This probably won't be the last time she tweets something like this about a cause she believes in. Check out what she had to say down below:
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Hosts Trashed For ‘Disgraceful’ Spin On Colin Powell’s Death

Personalities on Fox News were slammed for using the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from complications of COVID-19 to question the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Hosts Tucker Carlson, Will Cain and John Roberts each faced backlash for their commentary. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated, but had...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Rachel Maddow announces she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent surgery

Rachel Maddow opened The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday by revealing to her audience why she had been out Monday and Tuesday. Maddow explained that while she and her partner of 22 years, Susan Mikula, were at a minor league baseball game, Mikula noticed a mole on Maddow’s neck that had changed. Soon after, Maddow asked her longtime hairdresser about the mole, who said the same. So Maddow went to the dermatologist where she got the diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Admits He ‘Left Out’ Colin Powell’s Health Problems After Using His Death to Claim Vaccine Effectiveness Is a Lie

Fox News host Tucker Carlson admitted to omitting Colin Powell’s health complications after using his death to rail against the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. On Monday, Carlson led his show with the news from Powell’s family that he died of Covid complications at the age of 84. Carlson honed in on the fact that the former secretary of state died despite being fully vaccinated against Covid, saying “that fact does not make his death any less sad nor is it unusual. Many thousands of vaccinated Americans have died of Covid.”
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

