Kamala Harris Using Child Actors in NASA Video Sparks Widespread Derision
Conservative voices have mocked the video of the Vice President talking to seemingly ordinary children to mark World Space Week.www.newsweek.com
Conservative voices have mocked the video of the Vice President talking to seemingly ordinary children to mark World Space Week.www.newsweek.com
She is the most fake human I have ever witnessed. on top of it, she talked down to these kiddos as if they were 4 or 5 years of age.
She is pathetic! The deep state is running this presidency for sure. All those unelected officials in the background that don't have to answer to us voters is running this show smfh 😞.
this administration is all smoke and mirrors ...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14