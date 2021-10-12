When breezy, wear masks outdoors to prevent coronavirus exposure

While fashion probably isn’t anyone’s top priority right now, it certainly has been on my mind. Mostly, I have a lot of questions. They started small, I wasn’t sure what to wear for my online classes, or around the house day-to-day, and they gradually got bigger. I started to question how my style connects me to the world, how it makes me feel to present myself a certain way. And then of course it became about protecting myself. “Do I wear a mask and gloves to the store”, and “what if I’m just going for a walk, how do I protect myself then?”. Amidst all of this reflection, I noticed how many jokes were circulating about style. Tweets mocking the daily comfy clothes routine and getting dressed up to sit in the house. I wanted to know, what are people really wearing? The best way I thought to answer this was to see it for myself. So, for the first time in what felt like weeks, I got dressed, put on my shoes and bright pink jacket, and took to the streets of Chicago’s own Wicker Park.

