This week’s Hearthstone Tavern fight is half and half – Game News

Hearthstone has always been something that has fascinated me. As a World of Warcraft spinoff, it’s steeped in the lore and characters that I grew up with and condensed it into a fun card game. I had a solid go of it when it first came out; I built my decks, constructed my cards, and even climbed the ranks of Hearthstone’s ladder. However, like most games, I eventually stopped playing. It could have been out of frustration or because I found a different game to focus on — I honestly don’t remember because it was years ago. I did want to get back into it, but as the days turned to months, months to years, and one expansion to various expansions, I felt like I could not catch up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO