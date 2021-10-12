CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern fight is half and half – Game News

By Hasan Sheikh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearthstoneThis week’s tavern fight pits you and your opponent in a somewhat symbiotic relationship. Throughout the week in the tavern, you can face Half & Half. Half & Half is unique and (can be) extremely fun. This is a semi-pre-built deck fight, which means that you will create a 15-card deck. So where do the rest of your letters come from? Your deck will be completed once you enter a match and your empty card slots will be filled with your opponent’s 15 cards.

