After a perfect September, October has been a house of horror for the Broncos thus far. Dropping two straight games to AFC North opponents leaves Denver at 3-2 with the meat of their 2021 schedule ahead of them. If the season ended today, the Broncos would squeak into the playoff by the hair of their teeth as a seventh seed, but there’s 12 games to go. The grim reality is dropping the game against Pittsburgh puts Denver’s at about a coin flip’s odds at the postseason with the entire AFC West slate ahead of them.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO