CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming coroner set to make announcement on Gabby Petito autopsy

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZuUi_0cOp8bdc00
Authorities Search National Park In Wyoming For Missing Woman Natalie Behring/Getty Images

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. — A Wyoming coroner is expected to announce the results of an autopsy Tuesday on Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were recovered in September in a national park.

Petito's boyfriend and cross-country traveling companion, Brian Laundrie, has been named by investigators as a person of interest in her death and is the subject of a massive nationwide search being directed by the FBI.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a media alert Monday night that he plans to discuss "the ruling on the autopsy of Gabrielle Petito."

After Petito's body was discovered on Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest near Jackson, Blue said the manner of Petito's death was a homicide.

Blue's announcement will come amidst a nationwide search the FBI is leading for Laundrie, who drew suspicion after returning to his parents' North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 1 without Petito but driving her van, authorities said.

Laundrie's parents told police they last saw their son on Sept. 13, two days after Petito's parents, who live in Long Island, New York, reported her missing. Laundrie's parents told investigators their son may have been headed to the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre wildlife preserve near their home.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner

DECATUR, Ala. — (AP) — A man being booked into an Alabama jail wound up at a hospital rather than behind bars after a scan revealed a shotgun shell in his abdomen. Prisoners entering the Morgan County Jail routinely undergo a body scan when being admitted, and a recent image showed what appeared to be a shell from a .410-gauge shotgun that had been swallowed inside a person, spokesperson Mike Swafford said Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

California maskless woman in store convicted of trespassing

WESTMINSTER, Calif. — (AP) — A Southern California woman who refused to wear a mask or leave a grocery store last year was convicted of trespassing and obstructing a business or customers. The jury found Marianne Campbell Smith guilty on Wednesday and Orange County Superior Court Judge John Zitny sentenced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
WHIO Dayton

Reward grows to $75,000 in deadly ambush of 3 Texas deputies

(NEW YORK) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of a gunman who investigators said ambushed and killed a Texas constable deputy and wounded his two colleagues outside a Houston sports bar has grown to $75,000. Saying he was "frustrated and angry" over the Saturday morning attack, Houston...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Minneapolis cop gets nearly 5 years in killing of 911 caller

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape happening behind her home was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison — the most the judge could impose but less than half the 12½ years he was sentenced to for his murder conviction that was overturned last month.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Long Island#The Carlton Reserve#Abc Audio
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

MARIPOSA, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says a family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion and dehydration while hiking in a remote area in August. Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

'Widespread' racial harassment found at Utah school district

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A federal civil rights investigation released Thursday found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students at a Utah school district, including hundreds of documented uses of the N-word and other racial epithets over the last five years. The probe also found physical...
UTAH STATE
WHIO Dayton

Online threats draw longest term yet in Capitol riot probe

A man who pleaded guilty to posting threats on social media in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 14 months in prison, the longest term to date resulting from the federal investigation of the insurrection. Troy Smocks of Dallas traveled to the nation's capital...
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Jamaica arrests Colombian as suspect in Haiti assassination

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Officials were still making calls to different embassies and ministers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Texas on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and told the justices there's no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration's call on the high court to block the...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash

DETROIT — (AP) — A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April near Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board announced the findings in an investigative report update released Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Man shot to death, found near fence in Dayton

Dayton police are searching for whoever shot a man who was found dead lying by a fence Monday afternoon. Rolando Shoecraft, 21, of Dayton, was found in the 1900 block of Gilsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. “I was looking for housing and there is like a guy laying here,” a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy