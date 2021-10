The Chicago Bears bounced back in week four, defeating the Detroit Lions at home 24-14 to give Justin Fields his first win as an NFL starter. In the trenches, it was a good day for both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Bears racked up five sacks for the third consecutive week as the pass rush continues to get home. On offense, the offensive line did a much better job of keeping Fields clean, limiting the Lions to only one sack and giving their quarterback ample time to execute on deep shots down the field.

