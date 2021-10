Western Conference Regular Season Win Totals | (Ep. 231) The NBA Gambling Podcast digs into the Western Conference regular season win totals. Munaf Manji welcomes on SGPN’s Scott Reichel to break the win totals. The guys go through five of their best bets win totals for the West. The guys breakdown which team is primed for a break out year and which team is due for regression. Munaf and Scott highlight the keys for each team and which players can lead the teams to winning season or which coaches will be the demise of their teams. The guys wrap up the show with a best bet for Western Conference!

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO