Donations accepted for Chuck Goering and family after COVID-related illness

A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently started to provide support to Chuck Goering and his family as he receives ongoing medical care and recovers from Covid-related medical issues. In the beginning of September, Chuck was hospitalized at RiverView in Crookston due to low oxygen levels and trouble breathing. Soon after, he was moved to the ICU, then transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo where he was eventually placed on a ventilator.