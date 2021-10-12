CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the projected arbitration numbers

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB Trade Rumors released their projected arbitration salaries yesterday. You can click on the link to see what all of the projected salaries are, but you’re here because you want to see what the Phillies are supposedly going to pay. Here are those totals:. Odubel Herrera – $11.6MM. Travis Jankowski...

www.thegoodphight.com

