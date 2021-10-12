Breaking down the projected arbitration numbers

Let’s get one thing straight: the better team won the NL East. The Braves were better this year than the Phillies and were the deserving winners of the division. Having watched that series they just played against the Brewers, it’s hard to think that had the Phillies overtaken Atlanta in the final week, they could have stood toe to toe with Milwaukee as much as Atlanta did. The Brewers offense was just awful, coming up very small in the four games they played. With the Phillies having Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Aaron Nola available for at least four of the games, one has to think they could have had a chance to take the series had they been in it.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO