So the Habs claimed your 14th forward, what happens next?
In an act of unprecedented annoyance, the Montréal Canadiens claimed Adam Brooks on waivers. They are entering this season with so many injuries, they have only six defencemen healthy, so naturally they grabbed the 14th forward off the Leafs. They actually do have some weakness on their fourth line, and it was always possible Brooks and his 12% shooting percentage was going to attract attention on the way to the Marlies. All is not lost, however.www.pensionplanpuppets.com
