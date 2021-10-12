So the Habs claimed your 14th forward, what happens next?

We know that the Red Sox did not get off to the start they were hoping for in this ALDS against the Rays. Boston struggled to get that last hit they needed in every rally, utimately getting shut out by Tampa Bay despite a ton of hard-hit balls and finishing the game with no hits. They also got a rough performance from Eduardo Rodriguez, and a good one from Nick Pivetta in terms of innings, though one that also included a pair of homers. Oh, and Randy Aroazarena stole home, which isn’t ideal.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO