CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

So the Habs claimed your 14th forward, what happens next?

By KatyaKnappe
pensionplanpuppets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an act of unprecedented annoyance, the Montréal Canadiens claimed Adam Brooks on waivers. They are entering this season with so many injuries, they have only six defencemen healthy, so naturally they grabbed the 14th forward off the Leafs. They actually do have some weakness on their fourth line, and it was always possible Brooks and his 12% shooting percentage was going to attract attention on the way to the Marlies. All is not lost, however.

www.pensionplanpuppets.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
Bring Me The News

Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets. Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Griffith
Person
Auston Matthews
pensionplanpuppets.com

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Game three preview and GDT

Toronto Maple Leafs at home vs Ottawa Senators: Game #3. The Maple Leafs are set to play their second game in a row against their provincial rivals. Thursday was their second straight game having a piss-poor start, and they couldn’t actually come back from a 3-0 deficit. They won’t be on a SEGABABA this time, so no excuses. Time to murder the Sens.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs#Nhl Team#Playoff Games#The Montr Al Canadiens#The Taxi Squad#Ahler#Elc#The Maple Leafs
chatsports.com

FanPost Friday: What happens next?

We know that the Red Sox did not get off to the start they were hoping for in this ALDS against the Rays. Boston struggled to get that last hit they needed in every rally, utimately getting shut out by Tampa Bay despite a ton of hard-hit balls and finishing the game with no hits. They also got a rough performance from Eduardo Rodriguez, and a good one from Nick Pivetta in terms of innings, though one that also included a pair of homers. Oh, and Randy Aroazarena stole home, which isn’t ideal.
MLB
pensionplanpuppets.com

Introducing the 2021-2022 Toronto Marlies

In 2020-2021, there were AHL games, but no real playoffs. The schedule was short, with huge challenges, and the purpose became just getting in some games for the players left in North America. Many of the career AHL stars left for Europe, a trend that has continued. The top three...
NHL
KSN News

Journey to Beijing: NHL players return to Olympics

(NEXSTAR) – The National Hockey League first began sending its players to the Olympics in Nagano in 1998, and that continued for the next four winter Olympics through Sochi in 2014. “It was a great feeling to be in front of the fans,” said Zemgus Girgensons, a forward for the Buffalo Sabres who competed for […]
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Toronto Maple Leafs fall to the Rangers 2-1 in OT

Auston Matthews returned to the Toronto Maple Leafs line up tonight, ending our long national nightmare. However, a new one begins for the people who want 8 year olds to wear suits to their rec league games at 6AM:. Is this lack of tucked in shirts and ties an omen...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Jack Hughes Practices with Devils | BLOG

The Devils star center was injured last Saturday against the NY Islanders. Devils center Jack Hughes participated in the non-game group practice session Wednesday prior to the team's morning at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Hughes, who has been out of the lineup since being cross checked by...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Michael Hutchinson always finds his way home

Last night, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrázek was forced to leave the team’s eventual loss to the Ottawa Senators with a confirmed groin injury due to a save in the second period. We don’t know when he’ll be back, but Dr. Harjas Grewal, who tweets about hockey injuries, has a couple suggestions for what the injury timeline might be.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Game one win

The Maple Leafs started the season with a win last night, though it was at times a little touch and go, they pulled it off in style by the end of the game and got the two points. Here’s a link to our detailed recap of the game. Pierre Engvall...
NHL
WNCT

Kotkaniemi set for return to Montreal as ‘Canes take on Canadiens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes travel to Montreal to take on the Canadiens Thursday, and the glaring storyline with this game is the offseason interactions between the two teams. The ‘Canes made an offer sheet this year to Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The contract was for one year and was worth $6.1 million. […]
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Saturday FTB: Defensemen are cashing in

Since this past off-season began, 16 defensemen have signed new contracts or extensions with a cap hit of $5 million or more. 11 of them were for 6 years or longer. Even with the flat cap, defensemen are making bank. And the fun thing is that this is likely to continue through this year and next off-season. There are a handful of other top-pair defensemen who will be free agents: Kris Letang, Adam Fox, Hampus Lindholm, and Morgan J. Rielly.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs sign goalie Alex Bishop to PTO, will back up Campbell tonight

Today it’s been reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop to a professional try out agreement (PTO) to play back up to Jack Campbell tonight against the Ottawa Senators. The thought was that Michael Hutchinson would be recalled from the Toronto Marlies, but...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Back to Excited Episode 155: Thoughts on the first week

Welcome to another episode of Back to Excited. Today we discuss what’s gone well and poorly for the Leafs in their opening week. Timestamps:. The Leafs’ best skater so far (surprise, it’s William Nylander) [10:34]. The shutdown line of David Kampf, Ondrej Kase, and Pierre Engvall, their success, and the...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Power Plays and Penalty Crackdowns

This season, there has been a crackdown on cross-checking in preseason. Memos went out to teams explaining what to expect, and there were some preseason games that were awash in penalty time. This is not the first time the NHL has done this. They did faceoff violations and slashing in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy