Jen Bonn of Kennesaw announced that she has written the book, “101 Tips to Lighten Your Burden.”. The book, which came out on Oct. 15 on Amazon, was published by Loving, Healing Press. It provides readers quick, easy-to-read advice on how to handle many of life’s struggles. Readers can pick it up whenever they need a lift. It will be like the voice of a friend telling one what they can do to make the situation better.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO