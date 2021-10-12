CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Matt Amodio's Final 'Jeopardy!' Cash Total Stacks up Against the Greats

By Ryan Smith
 8 days ago
Matt Amodio walked away from "Jeopardy!" with an impressive haul of cash following his defeat on Monday night's episode.

