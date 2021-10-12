How Matt Amodio's Final 'Jeopardy!' Cash Total Stacks up Against the Greats

Former “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has gone back to his role as a private citizen with his record run now over. Amodio gave us several thrilling moments during his record winning streak, which came to an end last week. The now “Jeopardy!” legend won 38 straight episodes, the second most ever consecutive wins. With the streak, he passed fellow legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer in the record books. Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler won 32 straight matches in 2019. He ranks behind only Ken Jennings in the game show’s record books.

