CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: Look where Josh Allen was through five NFL games

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills are at the top of the AFC East and the play of their quarterback Josh Allen is a big reason for their success. The Jets are at the bottom of the division and the play of their quarterback Zach Wilson is a big reason why they’ve struggled. Wilson is completing 57.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions while being sacked 18 times. That adds up to a 62.9 quarterback rating, which Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged on Monday is frustrating to see while also noting that Wilson’s not the first quarterback to get off to a rough start.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
Washington Post

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen could be the NFL’s next great QB rivalry

On his stardom alone, Patrick Mahomes can carry the NFL a long way. No quarterback has ever started his career as prodigiously as Mahomes, who has a Super Bowl, an MVP award, a 307.2-passing-yards-per-game average and an .800 career winning percentage on his sterling 50-start resume. And he just turned 26 three weeks ago. Mahomes is singular in a league that doesn’t much care for individualism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Bills#American Football#Mvp
2 On Your Side

Josh Allen named cover player for new NFL mobile game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new NFL mobile game was launched today, and the Buffalo Bills' own Josh Allen was named a cover player. NFL Clash is the result of a collaboration between the National Football League (NFL), the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), and Nifty Games. The game allows people to draft their own lineup and challenge rivals in quick, head-to-head matches.
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

Zach Wilson named NFL Rookie of the Week

From six straight interceptions to his first career NFL victory, Zach Wilson completed a drastic turnaround by earning the NFL’s Rookie of the Week honors on Thursday. Wilson completed 21 of 34 passes in New York’s dramatic overtime win over the Titans in Week 4, throwing for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also flexed his deep throw ability, competing all four of his passing attempts over 20 yards, totaling 165 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

What about Zach Wilson's best performance yet impressed Robert Saleh the most?

Zach Wilson’s first win as an NFL quarterback featured some truly impressive passes. A 54-yard strike to Keelan Cole in the third quarter set the Jets up for the team’s first lead of the 2021 season. Wilson later scrambled out of the pocket and launched a perfectly-timed ball to Corey Davis in the endzone for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That gave the Jets a 24-17 lead. Wilson finished Week 4’s win over the Titans with a career-high 61.76 completion percentage, 297 passing yards, 8.59 yards per completion and a 97.3 quarterback rating.
NFL
New York Post

Jets coach Robert Saleh not sounding alarm on Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh refuses to sound an alarm on Zach Wilson and his struggles. Yes, the Jets’ 22-year-old rookie quarterback took a step backward in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Falcons in London a week after recording his first NFL victory. But Saleh, the Jets rookie head coach, on Monday expressed...
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jeremiah compares Zach Wilson’s first NFL month to Mac Jones’

One month down, many more to go. At least that’s what fans of the New York Jets and New England Patriots certainly hope. This Friday marks exactly one month from the day that the NFL careers of Zach Wilson and Mac Jones respectively began in East Rutherford and Foxboro. Each rookie, chosen in the first round of April’s NFL draft proceedings, has dealt with sour early returns in the standings columns but left a lasting impression over the Week 4 proceedings.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh & Jets Puzzle Over Ways to End Slow Offensive Starts

Consider the fifth game of Zach Wilson's pro career, against Atlanta in London on Sunday, as a tough grad school course abroad. And a course that will have the rookie QB, his rookie head coach and the Jets' offensive operation studying and practicing like crazy all this next week before resuming their courseload back near their stateside campus at New England in two weeks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Josh Allen on facing Chiefs: It’s Week Five, that’s all it is

With the Bills headed to Kansas City this weekend, there’s a lot of talk about their matchup with the Chiefs being a rematch of last year’s AFC finalists. The Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 to advance to the Super Bowl in that January matchup, but quarterback Josh Allen is downplaying any storyline linking that game to the one that will be played on a Sunday night. Allen said that he understands the narrative while emphasizing the need to keep thoughts on this being Week Five of a different season than the one that ended in disappointment for Buffalo.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson displayed his elite traits in first NFL win | NY Jets Film

Let me take you back. It’s September 7, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Over 92,000 people gather into a deafening Neyland Stadium to watch the BYU Cougars take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The visiting BYU team is lead by their young sophomore quarterback, Zach Wilson. Did this team from Provo, Utah...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy