Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: Look where Josh Allen was through five NFL games

The Bills are at the top of the AFC East and the play of their quarterback Josh Allen is a big reason for their success. The Jets are at the bottom of the division and the play of their quarterback Zach Wilson is a big reason why they’ve struggled. Wilson is completing 57.3 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions while being sacked 18 times. That adds up to a 62.9 quarterback rating, which Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged on Monday is frustrating to see while also noting that Wilson’s not the first quarterback to get off to a rough start.