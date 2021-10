This hearty and flavorful grain dish can be a side, a main, or a stuffing. This hearty and flavorful grain dish could be a vegetarian supper, a stuffing for roasted squash, a Thanksgiving side dish, and much more. You can cook the wheatberries a day ahead if you like and reheat in the microwave. If you do decide to make the whole recipe at once, wait to cook the Brussels sprouts until the wheat berries have been cooking for at least 50 minutes. (Hard wheat berries range in cooking time from 65 to 90 minutes. Be sure not to buy wheat berries that say they’ve been parboiled.) Recipe copyright Susie Middleton, The Fresh & Green Table, (Chronicle Books, 2012)

