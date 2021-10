MILLVILLE, Del.- The Millville Fire Department is struggling to find volunteer firefighters. They said they’ve seen a steady decline in volunteers over the past few years and the pandemic may have made things worse. We’re told there are a few reasons volunteering is down, one reason being the department is busier and getting more calls. In addition, it is requiring more time from people, and people may be busier in their lives, giving them no time to volunteer.

