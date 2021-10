The latest in a long, long line of Google Pixel 6 leaks suggests that users in supported countries will be able to pay for their shiny new handset with a monthly subscription. According to a leaked document revealed in a tweet by tech content creator M. Brandon Lee, the Pixel Pass will be similar to the iPhone upgrade plan which sees users get a new phone every year, along with the Apple One subscription which bundles together a bunch of the company’s different services from Apple Music and iCloud storage, to Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO