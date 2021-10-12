CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Chia Seeds Could Be the Nutritional Nuggets You Need

Is it possible for a tiny seed to be a nutritional heavy-hitter? If it's a chia seed, then yes!. Salvia hispanica) are small — about 0.08 inches (2 millimeters) in diameter — but don't overlook them. These gray seeds, dappled with black and white spots, are on the superfood shortlist. A 1 ounce (28 grams, or two tablespoons) serving of chia seeds has 11 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and 9 grams of good-for-you fats.

