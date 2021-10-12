CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

First malaria vaccine approved as hopes raised for new, better ones

Cover picture for the articleThe first ever malaria vaccine for widespread use in children. Malaria causes more than 260,000 deaths in children aged under five in Africa every year. This GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix) vaccine prevents 39% of malaria cases and 30% of severe malaria cases in young children. It is recommended for children living in areas with moderate to high transmission of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

MedicalXpress

WHO recommends use of first malaria vaccine for children

The World Health Organization on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children. The decision followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two...
HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

For first time, African children to be vaccinated against malaria

GENEVA, Switzerland: In a historic moment in combating malaria, one of humanity's deadliest plagues that primarily kills infants, children across most of Africa are to be vaccinated against the disease. The malaria vaccine, known as RTS,S, which was proven effective six years ago after more than a century of failed...
HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of both Covid-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster in a "mix and match" approach. The FDA gave emergency use authorization for boosters of Moderna's vaccine for people fully The post FDA approves booster doses for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on KION546.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Patrick Duffy
Adrian Hill
