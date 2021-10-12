First malaria vaccine approved as hopes raised for new, better ones
The first ever malaria vaccine for widespread use in children. Malaria causes more than 260,000 deaths in children aged under five in Africa every year. This GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) RTS,S/AS01 (Mosquirix) vaccine prevents 39% of malaria cases and 30% of severe malaria cases in young children. It is recommended for children living in areas with moderate to high transmission of the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.www.chemistryworld.com
