Milwaukee Bucks: Thoughts on waiving big man Johnny O’Bryant
The Milwaukee Bucks started cutting down on their roster ahead of the 2021-22 regular season with the release of big man Johnny O’Bryant. The team made the announcement on social media, and some fans were certainly torn on the move. O’Bryant was never a star, but it was great to see him get a second chance with the team that drafted him all the way back in 2014. Things did not work out back then, and unfortunately, he suffered the same fate this time around. Following Milwaukee’s first three preseason games, the writing was already on the wall that O’Bryant would soon be out the door, considering his brief playing time and production.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0