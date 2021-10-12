CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

With Lapierre, McMichael and Fehérváry, a New Youth Movement in D.C. is on the Horizon

By Bryan H. Stabbe
Japers' Rink
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the preseason officially over, the Washington Capitals opening night roster is beginning to come into view. While there is still wheeling and dealing yet to be done in order to get under the salary cap, we are in all likelihood set to see a Caps squad that will have the most significant injection of young talent in recent memory as the team prepares to drop the puck on the 2021-22 season.

www.japersrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Carrick
Person
Michael Latta
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Martin Fehérváry
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Person
Connor Mcmichael
Sports Illustrated

Mike Bossy Diagnosed with Lung Cancer

Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy delivered some heartbreaking news on Tuesday evening, announcing that he will be taking some time off from his broadcasting job at TVA Sports after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The New York Islanders legend informed the public of his diagnosis in a self-penned letter...
HOCKEY
Bring Me The News

Watch: Marcus Foligno starts fight with a superman punch

Marcus Foligno got into his second fight of the season on Tuesday night and he was not messing around as he went up against Brenden Dillon of the Winnipeg Jets. Tuesday's matchup got physical in the first period as the Jets attempted to get Kirill Kaprizov off his game. With the period winding down, Foligno finally had enough.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Nhl Team#New Youth Movement#Caps#Nhl Entry Draft
WGR550

The Sabres looking to open the season with three wins

Caggiula’s career high is 13 goals which he scored with Edmonton in 67 games. The winger scored goals in college at North Dakota netting 25 in 39 games his senior year. Last year, he had just three goals in 38 games with the Sabres and Arizona.
NHL
NHL

Jack Hughes Practices with Devils | BLOG

The Devils star center was injured last Saturday against the NY Islanders. Devils center Jack Hughes participated in the non-game group practice session Wednesday prior to the team's morning at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Hughes, who has been out of the lineup since being cross checked by...
NHL
NHL

A closer look at the Canadiens' youth movement

MONTREAL -- Even though they're fresh off an exciting run to the Stanley Cup final, the Canadiens cannot afford to rest on their laurels coming into the 2021-22 season. The reality of the ever-changing sports landscape dictates that turnover is not only quite common, it's also inevitable. And while it's...
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps veterans protect McMichael, Lapierre on, off the ice

When Connor McMichael took to the ice Wednesday in the Capitals preseason game in Boston, he was flanked by Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie, two veteran wingers who play a two-way, responsible game. When the team took line rushes on Thursday. That line was not put together by accident. "Almost...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Japers' Rink

Why The Capitals Picked Up Dennis Cholowski

The Washington Capitals made an unexpected move last week after their dominant season-opening 5-1 victory over the New York Rangers. It would seem to be an odd time to make tweaks to the lineup, but shortly after the win they claimed 23-year-old lefthanded defensemen Dennis Cholowski off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.
NHL
Japers' Rink

Friday Caps Clips: Afterglow

The Caps are ready to set sail on the 2021-22 season. It got off to a pretty good start - check out a few leftovers from Wednesday night’s win over the Rangers. [Caps, THW, S&S (and again)]. That season-opening win had a little something for - and from - everyone....
NHL
Japers' Rink

The Sunny Side of F Street: Missing Nick

Being a sports fan usually comes with a healthy - or unhealthy - dose of pessimism... so every once in a while, it might be good to step back and try to find the good in an otherwise bad situation. On that note, introducing a new semi-regular feature that aims to find the silver lining in even the worst situations!
NHL
Japers' Rink

Sunday Caps Clips: Bolted Down

Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Caps, video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Carlson, van Riemsdyk/Schultz, recap), NHL, Bolts, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps (and more), WHN, RMNB, TB Times, and Raw Charge. Alex Ovechkin has looked as great as ever in the early days of the...
NHL
Japers' Rink

Thursday Caps Clips: Making History

Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s historic season opener win over the New York Rangers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, WHN, ESPN, Athletic ($), USA Today, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Laviolette, Oshie/Lapierre, Ovechkin/Vanecek), NBCSW, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and SB Nation pals BlueShirt Banter. One...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy