The Dallas Mavericks have arguably the most exciting player to watch in the NBA in Luka Doncic. The 22-year-old superstar can do it all. He is the trick shot master, and the Mavs star makes passes other NBA point guards can only dream about. Fans know every time they tune in to watch the Mavericks, Luka is going to get them out of their seats with an unbelievable play.