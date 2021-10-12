Tom Bergeron Recalls “Butting Heads” Before Dancing With the Stars Exit

Tom Bergeron has weighed on the recent comments that George Takei made about William Shatner's space flight, and the former Dancing With The Stars says he thinks that Takei should "get a f'n life." During an appearance on the Morning Buzz radio show, Bergeron threw some direct shade at Star Trek actor, saying, "It was a show that was off the air in '69. I get that at the conventions they make you think you were the star, but you weren't." He later offered a take on the longstanding feud between Takei and Shatner, saying of the former, "When you gnaw on a bitter pill for 40 years it gets stuck in your teeth."

