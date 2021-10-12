CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bergeron Recalls “Butting Heads” Before Dancing With the Stars Exit

 9 days ago

Tom Bergeron is pulling back the curtain on his Dancing With the Stars exit–and his comments are not exactly a quickstep. During an appearance on Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast,…

Tom Bergeron
Bob Saget
