Mojo Rawley Recalls Partying With Diddy In Miami Before Headlining NXT Event Against Samoa Joe
Mojo Rawley stayed hype before a big-time NXT main event with Samoa Joe. Mojo Rawley was one of the first NXT superstars the world was introduced to when NXT launched on the WWE Network in 2014. Heading up to the main roster in 2016, Mojo unfortunately never captured any gold in NXT. He did, however, work with some of the brand’s pop stars including the only three-time NXT champion in brand history, Samoa Joe.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0