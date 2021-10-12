CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adopt Duke: Sweet pup in need of loving home

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Duke, a 1-and-a-half year old great dane mix, is in need of a forever family!

Duke loves to go on walks and give great hugs and kisses. He sometimes doesn’t know how big he is, but there’s so much of him to love.

Duke would do best with a family with extra space in their home and preferably with older children, if any. He does well with other dogs, but because of his size, other dogs can be intimidated by him sometimes. Duke is very friendly and has a huge personality.

