You won’t believe how bad Paul George’s odds for the NBA MVP are

Paul George is going to prove so many doubters wrong this season for the LA Clippers. Entering the three-day weekend on Friday, I checked WynnBET to see what his odds were for the MVP this year. I figured that he proved that he can take a team on a deep playoff run, with his performance leading the Clips to the Western Conference Finals last year. I also figured that he was once again an All-NBA player, and followed that up in the playoffs by putting up 29.6 points/11 rebounds/5.6 assists/1.4 steals in the postseason after Kawhi Leonard went down.