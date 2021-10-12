CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

You won’t believe how bad Paul George’s odds for the NBA MVP are

By Evan Desai
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul George is going to prove so many doubters wrong this season for the LA Clippers. Entering the three-day weekend on Friday, I checked WynnBET to see what his odds were for the MVP this year. I figured that he proved that he can take a team on a deep playoff run, with his performance leading the Clips to the Western Conference Finals last year. I also figured that he was once again an All-NBA player, and followed that up in the playoffs by putting up 29.6 points/11 rebounds/5.6 assists/1.4 steals in the postseason after Kawhi Leonard went down.

clipperholics.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Could Paul George Become The 2021-22 MVP?

Paul George has always been a player that has been touted as a superstar since his Indiana Pacers days. Even though Paul George's status as a top-tier wing in the NBA, many people have slammed him previously as a player who was disappointing in the playoffs. If one goes back to the time of the 2019-20 bubble when the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead, it would be easy to see the sentiment about Paul George was far from positive.
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to NBA's New Foul Rules

To the delight of many, the NBA recently announced some changes to the way certain plays are officiated. In an extensive Twitter thread at the end of September, the NBA's officiating account went into detail on their new interpretive change to the way "abnormal and non-basketball moves" by offensive players will be officiated.
NBA
FanSided

Clippers: How to win frontcourt battle at Golden State without Serge Ibaka

The LA Clippers will be without Serge Ibaka tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors. Serge Ibaka was likely not going to start, but he’s an important player for this team considering he’s one of very few true big men that we have. He may not be the starter, but he is a quick big who is still a good shot blocker and can stretch the floor due to his athleticism and three-point shot.
NBA
AllClippers

Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For 2021-22 NBA Season

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers need Paul George to be great this season. Paul George knows that, and it's what he wants too. "My personal goal is I want to be great," George said at practice. "I want to be great this year. I want to be great for our team and that's all that matters."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Paul George
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Nba Mvp#The La Clippers#La Clippers#Pg
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
CBS Seattle

Magic Johnson On Unvaccinated NBA Players: ‘I’d Never Do That To My Teammates’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson Monday addressed the situation surrounding NBA players who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. FILE — Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Feb. 16, 2020 in Chicago, Ill. (Getty Images) In an interview with CBS News, Johnson said that players who go unvaccinated are “letting down” their teammates. “You have said to your teammates, ‘I’m gonna be there for you,’” Johnson said. “Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You letting them down. And then that hurts our chances...
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Russell Westbrook To Go Home And Watch A Comedy, Or Be With His Children After His Performance Against The Warriors

On the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their preseason struggles. After going winless in the preseason, the Lakers started the season on a losing note as well. While the other parts of the Big 3 - LeBron James and Anthony Davis - had phenomenal games, Russ? Not so much.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy