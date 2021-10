Mike Spano a former republican turned democrat endorsing Tim Hodges a former republican turned democrat. How novel? The are thick as thieves. I live in this district. I voted for Merante the first time around, but I was very disappointed in him when he supported that first big tax increase, which was clearly done just to save jobs in the friends and family network. However, I will still be supporting him in this upcoming election. The absolute last thing this city needs is another Spano suck job on the city council, which is exactly what the other guy is. When Spano decides to overturn the term limits ONCE AGAIN, Hodges will be right on board, along with that new puppet of a city council president.

YONKERS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO