Apple TV+ shows off the official trailer for dark comedy ‘The Shrink Next Door’ starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ already has its fair share of content that can be classified as a “dark comedy,” but apparently the streaming service isn’t quite done adding to that list. We’ve known for quite some time that The Shrink Next Door would be coming soon to Apple’s original video streaming service before the end of this year. The company’s even teased the limited series already. But now we have an official trailer.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
