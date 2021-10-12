Jon Gruden Out as Las Vegas Raiders Coach After Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails Leak
Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday night, Gruden, who won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resigned as Raiders head coach following reports of emails he wrote over a 10-year period that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language. Raiders owner Mark Davis released a short statement that said he accepted Gruden's resignation.popculture.com
