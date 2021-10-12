CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden Out as Las Vegas Raiders Coach After Misogynistic and Homophobic Emails Leak

By Brian Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden is no longer the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. On Monday night, Gruden, who won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, resigned as Raiders head coach following reports of emails he wrote over a 10-year period that included racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language. Raiders owner Mark Davis released a short statement that said he accepted Gruden's resignation.

