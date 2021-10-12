CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

As orders trickle in, Boeing ramps up 737 MAX but 787 deliveries are still blocked

By Dominic Gates
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing in September maintained its steady trickle of sales this year as it navigates the aviation downturn, adding 22 net jet orders. Sales were buoyed not only by a dozen net orders for the 737 MAX but also by Boeing’s dominance in the booming air freighter market, where it won orders for six large widebody 777F cargo jets.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Australian Startup Bonza Eyes The Boeing 737 MAX

Australian startup Bonza plans on launching next year, flying a handful of Boeing 737 MAXs. Bonza will be the first Australian airline to operate the aircraft type and one of the few airlines to fly the plane to the country. Bonza the first Australian MAX operator. Australia remains relatively uncharted...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Boeing Jet Deliveries Lag Again

While airlines have started rebuilding their fleets this year, Boeing has delivered commercial jets at a very slow pace in 2021. Boeing's deliveries ticked up just slightly last quarter and remain far short of Airbus' results. The low delivery total will likely lead to another quarter of weak financial results.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Planes#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#German#Dreamliners#European#Max
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Boeing pilot involved in Max testing indicted

A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information about an automated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Former Boeing 737 Max pilot charged with fraud

A former chief technical pilot for Boeing has been charged with deceiving federal regulators who were evaluating the company's 737 Max plane. Mark Forkner, 49, was indicted by a grand jury in Texas of hindering the ability to protect airline passengers and leaving "pilots in the lurch," the US Justice Department said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
smarteranalyst.com

Boeing Announces Q3 Jet Deliveries; Shares Fall

Global aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) announced third-quarter deliveries across its commercial and defense operations. The company made progress and strived to maintain stability throughout its operations during the quarter, with a primary objective of safety and quality. However, shares fell almost 1.3% to $223.57 on October 12, as the company reported weaker-than-expected deliveries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Entrepreneur

Boeing (BA) Q3 Commercial Deliveries Up 204% Yet Lag Airbus

The Boeing Company BA recently reported delivery figures of its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2021. The figures reflect a massive improvement of 203.6% in commercial shipments from the previous year’s tally while defense shipments remained unchanged year over year. Combining both segments, Boeing’s total deliveries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Norway's Flyr to lease six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Flyr airline has said it would lease six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Air Lease Corp, with deliveries of the jets during the first half of 2022. There is also an option for four more aircraft with delivery in 2023, the Oslo-based carrier said in a statement late on Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Stored 737 MAX Inventory Deliveries Top 150

Boeing’s 26 737 MAX deliveries in September included 13 from its pre-2021 inventory, boosting the total of deliveries from its stored backlog past 150, an Aviation Week analysis shows. Among the 2021 builds, all were rolled out between February and August. The older models were built before... Subscription Required. Stored...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Boeing bumps deliveries of its 737, other commercial planes

Boeing Co. said Tuesday it delivered 85 commercial jets in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to 241 planes. That compares to 28 commercial jets delivered in the third quarter of 2020, which by that time brought year totals to 98 planes. "We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," Boeing said in a statement. "In our commercial business, we increased 737 Max deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 Max to service in more international markets," Boeing said. The company delivered 66 of its 737 jets in the quarter, compared to the delivery of 3 in the year-ago period. Shares of Boeing edged higher in midday trading Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% so far this year, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

IAG’s Boeing 737 MAX Intent: What’s The Latest?

The International Airlines Group (IAG) revealed a letter of intent to order 200 aircraft from the new Boeing 737 MAX family at the 2019 Paris Air Show. It did so at a time when IATA’s present Director General Willie Walsh was the group’s CEO. Now under the leadership of present CEO Luis Gallego, IAG is yet to turn this intent into a firm order. Nonetheless, the MAX may yet prove a key part of the group’s future fleet renewal plans.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Boeing MAX BBJ is back

In a double move that Boeing Business Jets says underpins renewed product confidence and market growth, the company has announced the service debut of the first 737 MAX-based BBJ 737-8 as well as the first new order for the corporate variant since the return of the MAX to commercial service in 2020.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Boeing’s new Mark Berryman BBJ MAX cabins impress

The Boeing Business Jet is back, with the new 737 MAX-derived BBJ seeing an order this week at NBAA, in the context of growing demand for private aviation driven by COVID. As part of this BBJ renaissance, Boeing is working with yacht design consultants Mark Berryman, and has released two new cabin designs. If you hear “yacht design” and immediately hear floor-to-ceiling wood sort of space, good news: Berryman has created elegant, international cabins, avoiding “Below Deck Above Clouds” pastiche.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Marketmind: Back to the blues

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Karin Strohecker. Markets are in a somber mood on Thursday. There is little let up on the Chinese property sector front with investors wondering how much damage the Chinese economy might suffer from a potential default of embattled property giant China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) - now possibly just days away.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy