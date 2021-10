No. 3 Joliet Catholic at No. 2 Brother Rice, 6 p.m. Friday. The Blue gets most of the attention in the CCL/ESCC super conference but there are teams in other divisions with big playoff dreams too, including St. Rita and Fenwick. But the one getting the most attention statewide is Class 4A favorite Joliet Catholic (6-0), which gets its biggest test of the regular season here. Illinois-bound running back Jordan Anderson is back after missing time with an injury and ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries vs. St. Laurence last week. Linebacker Malachi Hood is a fellow Illini recruit. Quarterback Jack Lausch of Brother Rice (5-1), headed to Notre Dame to play football and baseball, is at his best in big games. Against Loyola and Mount Carmel, he had 810 yards of total offense and 10 TDs.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO