CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Colin in Black and White’ Trailer: Kaepernick Narrates His Origin Story in New Series

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47j0bV_0cOp2tvM00

Activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and director Ava DuVernay have released the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Colin in Black and White . The limited series premieres on October 29th.

The show stars Kaepernick, Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker , Nick Offerman , Amarr Wooten, Mace Coronel, and Klarke Pipkin. In the trailer, Kaepernick narrates as his younger self plays football. He discusses his wide-ranging emotions on the challenges he faced as a Black kid growing up with white parents in a white community. “It turned out my competition wasn’t only on the field,” he says in the clip. “I was in for a rude awakening.”

In a blog post , the co-creators — who first met in 2017 — discussed what they hope viewers get from the series.

“This was an opportunity to open a window into experiences inspired by my high school years,” Kaepernick said. “I want Black and Brown kids and their communities to find guidance in how we can combat racism and oppressive systems. I hope someone can see that they too can come out on the other side and be able to say, ‘I faced those struggles. I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.'”

“I hope people feel compelled to examine their own origin story,” DuVernay added. “How did I get here? What things happened — small and large, remembered and forgotten — that led me to this place now? This series is about deciding for yourself what your life and legacy will be. It’s about self-determination, self-propulsion, not waiting for permission, not waiting for everyone to agree, tapping into the voice inside of you, and letting that spur you forward. And it’s about knowing that within your individual story, you are also a part of something larger. My highest hope is that some viewers will walk away with some of these thoughts and questions.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Why the Storytelling Formula for Unscripted Sports Series Still Resonates With Audiences

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Storytelling is a universal way to engage an audience. It unites an emotion with an idea that helps us grasp the patterns of living. Universally relatable storytelling themes that dominate in entertainment include romance, family, rivalry and nostalgia — all of which prove to transcend time.
NFL
Rolling Stone

Beheadings, Betrayals, and a Baby — Hilariously Bawdy Show ‘The Great’ Is Back

Hulu’s The Great returns on November 19th and from the looks of the newly released trailer, wicked scheming, more beheadings, and betrayals are in store. In its second season, Elle Fanning’s Catherine finally seizes the Russian throne, but it’s not without battling detractors, including new cast member Gillian Anderson, who stars as Catherine’s mother. She’s also pregnant, to boot — and thoroughly uncharmed by her idiotic husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult).  “I look at you and go dry, like sand,” she quips. And he thought that whole coupe thing was painful. The series also costars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Nicole Kidman Gets the Last Laugh and Embodies Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which arrives in theaters on December 10th, and hits Amazon Prime Video on December 21st. While her casting caused a stir from some who thought the Australian (and Oscar winner) wasn’t fit to star as the beloved comedic actress icon, she gets the last laugh as she showcases in the new teaser for the biopic. Although the clip doesn’t feature much of Kidman on screen, she narrates it. “I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System. The biggest asset in the portfolio of Philip Morris...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mace Coronel
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
chatsports.com

Colin Kaepernick talks about new show, desire to play in NFL again in rare interview

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is pursuing other opportunities, but that doesn't mean he has ruled out a return to the NFL. Kaepernick reiterated his desire to continue his NFL career in a rare interview with Ebony. Kaepernick, 33, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season....
NFL
wjtn.com

Watch trailer to 'Colin in Black & White'; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of 'Head of the Class'; and more

Netflix has released the official trailer to Colin Kaepernick's upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick's journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player. Co-created and directed by Ava DuVernay, the series focuses on Kaepernick's young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Colin in Black & White launches on Netflix on October 29.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Limited Series#American Football
GlobalGrind

Tune In: ‘Colin In Black And White’ Gets Its First Official Trailer

More than one year after Netflix officially announced a new series starring athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick, the first trailer for the upcoming show has been released. A limited series, Colin In Black & White is co-created by Ava Duvernay, and will be available October 29. The show will focus on Kaep’s formative high school years in six 30-minute episodes. Here’s the official synopsis:
NFL
The Spun

Look: Trailer Released For Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix Show

The first trailer for Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, a show about Colin Kaepernick’s childhood upbringing, has been released. Colin in Black and White will be a six-episode series released by Netflix. The show, created by Kaepernick himself and Ava DuVernay, will center on Kaepernick’s childhood and how it shaped his current beliefs.
NFL
thisis50.com

Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Fairfax’ Trailer: Amazon Original Comedy Series Looks At Sneaker Culture

Amazon has unveiled the official trailer for Fairfax, an adult animated comedy series following the misadventures of four teen best friends on a never-ending quest for clout. The show stars Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Peter S. Kim (Spies in Disguise), and Jaboukie Young-White (C’mon C’mon) — and features the likes of Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo, and Colton Dunn, among others, in guest roles.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Larenz Tate promoted to series regular on 'Power Book II'; Blair Underwood to return to 'L.A. Law' sequel

Power fans are going to see a lot more of Larenz Tate on Power Book II: Ghost. Starz announced on Wednesday that Tate has been upped to a series regular role for the second season of the Power spinoff. As you may recall, Tate, who was part of Power's original cast and recurred on season one of Power Book II, plays embattled New York City Councilman Rashad Tate. He joins previously announced cast Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Woody McClain, among others. Season two of Power Book II: Ghost premieres November 21 on Starz.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick on the Impact of His Netflix Biopic Series, Acting and Whether He’d Return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick discussed his upcoming Netflix scripted series and its appeal to different audiences, and if he still wants to play for an NFL team in an interview with Ebony released Wednesday.  As the cover star of the magazine’s November issue, Kaepernick spoke with The View’s Sunny Hostin as well as Aicha Sacko and Elsabet Franklin, two Lower Eastside Girls Club members who also graduated from Kaepernick’s nonprofit called Know Your Rights Camp. The organization works to support Black and Brown communities through youth-empowerment camps. The KYRC is one of the many projects he is working on, including his biopic series.  Speaking about...
NFL
lrmonline.com

Peacemaker Hugs His Eagle In New Teaser Trailer For HBO Max Series | DC FanDome

Back in August, we were formally introduced to John Cena’s Peacemaker. He was featured in James Gunn’s action-packed film, The Suicide Squad. This reveal was important as it had already been announced that Peacemaker would have his own spin-off series over at HBO Max. Luckily, his character was received well from audiences who were left wanting for of his sometimes very dry humor.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Shudder’s Horror Noire trailer teases six stories of black horror

Shudder has released a poster and trailer for the upcoming anthology Horror Noire, the follow-up to the 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, which features six tales of terror from filmmakers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, and Al Letson; take a look here…
MOVIES
Collider

'Stargirl' Season 2 Finale Trailer Turns the Town Black and White

As part of its FanDome event, DC released a new Stargirl sneak peak that teases the epic conclusion of the superhero show’s second season. Featuring Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her Justice Society of America, the new teaser reveals what happens to people sucked into the Shadowlands by the villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).
TV SERIES
manofmany.com

‘The Rock’ Shows His Dark Side in the New Black Adam Teaser Trailer

The only thing that could possibly overshadow the new Batman trailer at this year’s DC Fandom event is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Black Adam. Released yesterday, the four-minute teaser trailer offers a little intro from the star-studded cast, including Dwayne Johnson himself, before giving fans just a snippet of the anti hero’s first entrance into DCEU.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: John Wick Prequel Casts Winston, New P.D. Boss and More

Starz’s John Wick prequel series The Continental has found its Winston Scott: Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant, The Originals) will star as the younger version of Ian McShane’s movie character, our sister site Deadline reports. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the three-night event takes John Wick fans back to 1975 New York City, where a young criminal named Winston Scott (Woodell) navigates the city’s nefarious underbelly in an attempt to take control of The Continental, a notorious hangout for all manner of ne’er-do-wells. As previously reported, Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac. Also joining the ensemble, per Variety, are Mishel Prada...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy