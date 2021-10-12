US task force proposes adults 60 and older should not take daily aspirin to prevent heart disease or stroke
(CNN) — The US Preventive Services Task Force is considering making several changes to its guidance on taking a daily aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke. On Tuesday, the task force posted a draft statement recommending that adults ages 40 to 59 who are at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease -- but do not have a history of the disease -- decide with their clinician whether to start taking aspirin, based on their individual circumstances.www.cnn.com
