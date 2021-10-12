Flash Flood Warning issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening, but will remain in caution stage through Thursday evening. * Impact...At 26.5 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The Riverside Park Boat Ramp and Grovers Bend are inundated by flood water. There is also flood water on McCright Drive behind Rippamonti Field. Water flows over Smith Road, and Pozzi Road begins to flood. Flooding occurs in Timmys Crossing. Water in the old riverbed will cross under the railroad tracks close to Parsifal and US Business 59, then water will start ponding behind the structures facing Parsifal. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 26.4 Wed 1 pm 11.9 9.2 7.8 6.6 5.2

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO