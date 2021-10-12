Flash Flood Warning issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 06:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 08:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 653 AM HST, radar and gages indicated heavy showers over windward Big Island have decreased considerably, with rain rates down below 1 inch per hour in most locations. Streams are declining but remain high, and runoff continues to pose a hazard. Emergency management reports that one lane of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo remains closed. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Paauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Kamuela, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Keaau and Waimanu Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0