Hawaii County, HI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 06:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-12 08:15:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 653 AM HST, radar and gages indicated heavy showers over windward Big Island have decreased considerably, with rain rates down below 1 inch per hour in most locations. Streams are declining but remain high, and runoff continues to pose a hazard. Emergency management reports that one lane of Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo remains closed. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Paauilo, Ninole, Honomu, Hakalau, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Kamuela, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Kukuihaele, Waipio Valley, Keaau and Waimanu Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:10:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 344 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 845 PM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Camuy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aguadilla; Camuy The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carolina by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 17:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carolina in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 344 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguadilla, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Aguadilla; Camuy; Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Anasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anasco THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ANASCO, HORMIGUEROS, LAS MARIAS, MARICAO AND MAYAGUEZ Flood waters continue to recede and the heavy rain has ended with no additional heavy rain expected. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, please continue to heed to any road closures, remain alert to ponded water on roads and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels during the next hour or so.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 17:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 17:54:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS, JAYUYA, LARES AND UTUADO Flood waters continue to recede and the heavy rain has ended with no additional heavy rain expected. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any road closures, remain alert to ponded water on roads and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening, but will remain in caution stage through Thursday evening. * Impact...At 26.5 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. The Riverside Park Boat Ramp and Grovers Bend are inundated by flood water. There is also flood water on McCright Drive behind Rippamonti Field. Water flows over Smith Road, and Pozzi Road begins to flood. Flooding occurs in Timmys Crossing. Water in the old riverbed will cross under the railroad tracks close to Parsifal and US Business 59, then water will start ponding behind the structures facing Parsifal. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 26.4 Wed 1 pm 11.9 9.2 7.8 6.6 5.2
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Moca, Rincon, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 18:08:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Moca; Rincon; San Sebastian THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR AGUADA, MOCA, RINCON AND SAN SEBASTIAN Flood waters continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended and no additional heavy rain is expected. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any road road closures and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Guaynabo, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 16:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guaynabo; San Juan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUAYNABO AND SAN JUAN At 221 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible across the warned area, aggravating any ongoing flooding. In fact, Emergency managers have reported a mudslide near Camino Los Tomales along road PR-844 in San Juan. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 15:21:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hatillo; Isabela; Quebradillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Camuy in Puerto Rico Hatillo in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 235 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 17:54:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 545 PM AST. * At 453 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain across the area. This will cause or aggravate any ongoing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen. In fact, emergency managers have reported urban flooding along PR-26 and PR-22.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County .An intense band of precipitation will move through late Thursday evening through Friday morning. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are expected, especially Friday morning. These could bring potential ash and debris flows over the Dixie and North Complex burn scar areas. Snow levels will be high. FLASH FLOOD/DEBRIS FLOW WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FOR THE DIXIE BURN SCAR The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for the Dixie burn scar in a portion of northern California, including the following area, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County. * From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * Periods of heavy rainfall are forecasted over the Dixie, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. * Areas impacted include Highway 70 and Greenville
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-20 17:03:00 Expires: 2021-10-20 19:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carolina; San Juan The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Carolina in Puerto Rico San Juan in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 403 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, mainly across northern sections of these municipalities. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
ENVIRONMENT

